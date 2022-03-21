The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice of certain oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

According to the notice issued on Sunday, Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling some of its oysters from stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario.

Though they have been sold in these specific provinces, they could have been distributed in others.

The CFIA asks those who may have the contaminated product to not consume the recalled products, not to serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products and to throw them out or return where purchased.

According to the agency, people with norovirus illness usually develop gastroenteritis symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after being in contact. In some cases, they can even start as early as 12 hours after exposure.

The main symptoms of the illness include diarrhoea, vomiting (usually more so for children), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms that could show include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

Most people feel better within one or two days but just make sure to drink plenty of liquids to prevent dehydration.