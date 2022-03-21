FoodFood News

Stellar Bay Shellfish brand recalls Oysters due to norovirus

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Mar 21 2022, 1:45 pm
Stellar Bay Shellfish brand recalls Oysters due to norovirus
Dima Sid/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Aidan’s

Asian, Cafes

Aidan’s
Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway

Asian, Thai

Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice of certain oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

According to the notice issued on Sunday, Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling some of its oysters from stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario.

Though they have been sold in these specific provinces, they could have been distributed in others.

oyster recall

CFIA

The CFIA asks those who may have the contaminated product to not consume the recalled products, not to serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products and to throw them out or return where purchased.

According to the agency, people with norovirus illness usually develop gastroenteritis symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after being in contact. In some cases, they can even start as early as 12 hours after exposure.

oyster recall

CFIA

The main symptoms of the illness include diarrhoea, vomiting (usually more so for children), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms that could show include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

Most people feel better within one or two days but just make sure to drink plenty of liquids to prevent dehydration.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT