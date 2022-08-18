Learn to fly: Emirates airline holding Vancouver job fair for pilots and crew

Emirates is hoping to make dreams come true for aspiring pilots in an upcoming job fair in Vancouver.

The airline is ramping up recruitment efforts after its previous job fair in July was well-received.

July’s job fair focused primarily on finding cabin crew, but now Emirates airline is hoping to find some pilots and additional cabin crew from Vancouver.

The Vancouver hiring fair is taking place on August 24 at the Radisson Hotel Vancouver Airport at 9 am. Interested applicants are encouraged to pre-register online and attend.

Pilots can make a good wage with Emirates along with travel and accommodation perks and stipends.

The Vancouver job fair is specifically looking for First Officer Pilots to operate Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s for Emirates across its network, which spans six continents and 140 destinations. The roles also offer growth opportunities and professional training.

Base pay for First Officers is approximately CND$10,863 per month. First Officers are also entitled to either company-provided accommodation or an accommodation allowance of approximately CND$5,462 per month. Pilots are also entitled to 42 calendar days of annual leave and plenty of other benefits and perks.

For Cabin Crew, the average salary is about $3,600 per month, and the perks offered to cabin crew members sweeten the deal. Plus, you get to travel the world.

Perks include free furnished accommodation in Dubai and fully covered layover expenses. Transportation is also covered.

Employees are also entitled to 30 calendar leave days per year, including one free annual leave ticket to the country of origin.

Emirates calls it the best job in the world, thanks to being able to wake up in exotic locations like Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, or Singapore.

Emirates is also holding job fairs in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.

If you’re interested in the job fair, you can register here.