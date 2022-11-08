It’s clear that someone’s attempt to be “funny” crossed a line.

A photo of a letter found at the UBC Orchard Commons residence was shared on Reddit, and it reads, “Selected male residents, faculty, and staff will be required to undergo compulsory penis inspections.”

The letter adds that those who refuse to do so “may be subject to resident contact termination or financial penalties.”

The letter goes on to describe its criteria.

“All residents who pass all of the listed criteria will be awarded up to a $10 stipend,” the letter adds.

UBC said it is aware of the fake letter that was printed to look like an official university document and was found on the Vancouver campus. It includes the Student Housing and Community Services contact information and the UBC logo.

“While the university does not endorse pranks, we trust that our students would recognize that this letter is not official communication from the university and was not distributed by UBC Student Housing and Community Services,” says an email statement from Andrew Parr, the associate vice president of Student Housing and Community Services.

“We encourage any students who are concerned about this letter or the legitimacy of communication from Student Housing and Community Services to reach out to our office anytime.”

In response to the letter posted to Reddit, many users had decisive opinions. Some thought the note was funny, while others thought it was harmful.

One user, jjosjjoksjk, admitted they found it funny but suggested the post was invasive.

“Imagine, for a moment, this was not about penises, but about pelvic exams / vagina inspections for women. Less funny, right?”

The person added, “Joke all you want – but not about how health issues will impact someone’s future and education. That’s a sensitive enough subject as it is.”