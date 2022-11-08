News

UBC aware of fake letter about penis inspection making rounds on campus

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Nov 8 2022, 12:12 am
UBC aware of fake letter about penis inspection making rounds on campus
Margarita Young/Shutterstock
SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.