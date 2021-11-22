

Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

Growing up, Sophia Omar struggled with her confidence.

It was only until she’d learned how to embrace her natural hair that she was able to step into a better, more authentic version of herself.

Through her self-love journey, she was inspired to launch a product line, Embrace the Curl, that helps people confidently love their natural hair.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Sophia Omar, owner of Embrace the Curl, about confidence, natural hair, and how she weaved the two into a business that she’s passionate about. Learn more about what Vancity is doing in your community at vancity.com

No matter your hair type, Sophia Omar has created the product to help you finally embrace your mane.

Specializing in products for naturally wavy, curly, or coily hair, Embrace the Curl feeds hair with vitamins and offers a simplistic approach that solves all the common curly hair problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embrace the Curl (@embracethecurl_)

Omar created the company after solving a problem of her own — she was tired of straightening and relaxing her natural curls, and was frustrated with the quality of products available for natural hair.

She began experimenting and came up with a product line that encompasses quality, natural-based ingredients, affordability, and results.

“Oftentimes, cosmetic lines face a tradeoff between organic and natural-based products, affordable products, OR products that deliver results,” Omar explained to Daily Hive.

“We believe all of these are important, there should not be a tradeoff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embrace the Curl (@embracethecurl_)

More than just a company selling hair products, Embrace the Curl encourages true self-confidence, self-love, and uniqueness.

“We believe that we can all bring out the best of ourselves by loving what we have… [we want] to inspire as many people as possible to fall in love with their natural hair with just simple routines and quality products.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embrace the Curl (@embracethecurl_)

Embrace the Curl has been growing across Canada and the US and has connected with the local community through several pop-up markets throughout the pandemic.

Those interested in learning more or purchasing products can do so through the company’s Instagram page and website.