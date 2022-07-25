This guy again: Elon Musk allegedly had an affair with Google co-founder and friend's wife

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in the news yet again — this time, for reportedly having an affair with the wife of his friend and the co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin.

The story about Musk’s “romantic relationship” was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which believes the affair may have led to Brin’s divorce from his spouse Nicole Shanahan in January this year.

The WSJ also said their divorce was filed only weeks after Brin, 48, found out about the affair, which allegedly blossomed in December last year in Miami, while Musk and his former partner Grimes were broken up.

Brin was not just Musk’s friend — he was also an investor in Tesla and had put $500,000 into the company in 2008. The friends are not as close anymore and Brin is pulling his stocks out of Tesla and selling them, according to an unnamed source who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

Musk, on the other hand, refutes all these claims. He maintains the two tech moguls are still friends and were partying together as recently as Sunday night.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

“This is total BS,” the billionaire said on Twitter on Monday after a follower of his shared the WSJ story. “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night. I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

The tweet prompted another reply from Musk’s followers, telling him to keep his privates to himself, to which he replied that he had not had sex in ages, followed by a sigh.

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

This news comes just weeks after The Insider obtained the court documents, which show that Musk had children with Canadian biotech exec Shivon Zilis, director of Ops and Special Projects at neurotechnology firm Neuralink, which Musk co-founded in 2016.

The twins were born just weeks before Musk had a child with his former partner, Canadian singer Grimes, in December 2021 — which was, from the looks of it, an extremely busy month for the billionaire.

This news was followed by yet another scandal. Musk’s father Errol told The Sun that he’d had a second unplanned child with his own stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior.

Earlier in June, Musk’s eldest daughter filed for legal name, birth certificate, and gender marker changes to reflect her identity as a trans woman and to distance herself from her father, who has made transphobic statements publicly in the past.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” the 18-year-old had said, according to Reuters and the court documents.