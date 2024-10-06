Canucks sign Höglander to new three-year contract extension

It might be the weekend, but the Vancouver Canucks’ front office are clearly not taking any days off ahead of their regular season starting this week.

Today, the team announced that they’d signed Nils Hoglander to a new contract, worth $3 million per year over the span of three seasons.

“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”

The contract kicks in beginning with the 2025-26 season, and runs through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. He is currently entering the final year of a two-year deal worth $1.1 million per season. Should his new deal expire while with Vancouver, he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the deal.

The move was the Canucks’ second of the day. Earlier on Sunday, the team acquired former first-round pick Erik Brannstrom from Colorado, in exchange for Tucker Poolman (20% salary retained) and a fourth-round draft pick in 2025. Brannstrom was then subsequently placed on waivers, in an attempt to send him to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks.

Hoglander, a 2019 second round pick by the team, had 24 goals and 12 assists in 80 games for the Canucks last season. He added a goal and an assist in 11 playoff games. Hoglander averaged 12:06 of ice time during the regular season, while seeing that number drop to 10 minutes exactly during the playoffs.

In 221 career NHL games, all of which have been with Vancouver, the 5’9”, 185-pound winger has put up 90 points (an even 50 goals and 40 assists) as well as 97 penalty minutes.