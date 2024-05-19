Here's how much it costs to buy eggs at supermarkets around the world

For most of us, eggs are a common addition to our grocery list. But how much do eggs cost in different countries?
Previously, we compared grocery items in the Philippines, Malaysia, Switzerland, and the US. But this time, we’re focusing on this versatile and normally affordable source of protein.
At Walmart Canada, a dozen large eggs can be purchased for C$3.97, while free-range eggs will cost you nearly double at C$7.04.
We checked out online supermarkets in different countries and prices vary depending on the type of eggs available at the time, as well as the number of eggs in each container.
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for eggs in different countries, including the price in Canadian dollars.
USA
USA: US$2.54 for a dozen
Canada: C$3.45
Mexico
Mexico: 41 Mexican pesos for a dozen
Canada: C$3.36
UK
UK: 2.40 pounds for 10 eggs
Canada: C$4.14
France
France: 2.85 euros for a dozen
Canada: C$4.21
Germany
Germany: 2.39 euros for 10 eggs
Canada: C$3.53
Switzerland
Switzerland: 4.25 Swiss francs for 15 eggs
Canada: C$6.35
UAE
UAE: 13.55 UAE dirhams for 15 eggs
Canada: C$5.01
India
India: 101 Indian rupees for a dozen
Canada: C$1.64
Pakistan
Pakistan: 336 Pakistani rupees for a dozen
Canada: C$1.64
Thailand
Thailand: 80 Thai Baht for a dozen
Canada: C$3.01
Philippines
Philippines: 110 Philippine pesos for a dozen
Canada: C$2.59
Japan
Japan: 330 Japanese yen for 10 eggs
Canada: C$2.88
Korea
Korea: 3,908 Korean won for 10 eggs
Canada: C$3.93
Australia
Australia: 5.00 Australian dollars for a dozen
Canada: C$4.55