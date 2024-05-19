FoodFood NewsCanadaGrocery

Here's how much it costs to buy eggs at supermarkets around the world

May 19 2024, 5:29 pm
Radu Bercan/Shutterstock | Colleen Michaels/Shutterstock

For most of us, eggs are a common addition to our grocery list. But how much do eggs cost in different countries?

Previously, we compared grocery items in the Philippines, Malaysia, Switzerland, and the US. But this time, we’re focusing on this versatile and normally affordable source of protein.

At Walmart Canada, a dozen large eggs can be purchased for C$3.97, while free-range eggs will cost you nearly double at C$7.04.

Walmart Canada

We checked out online supermarkets in different countries and prices vary depending on the type of eggs available at the time, as well as the number of eggs in each container.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for eggs in different countries, including the price in Canadian dollars.

USA

Walmart

USA: US$2.54 for a dozen

Canada: C$3.45

Mexico

Walmart Mexico

Mexico: 41 Mexican pesos for a dozen

Canada: C$3.36

UK

Asda

UK: 2.40 pounds for 10 eggs

Canada: C$4.14

France

Carrefour

France: 2.85 euros for a dozen

Canada: C$4.21

Germany

myTime

Germany: 2.39 euros for 10 eggs

Canada: C$3.53

Switzerland

Migros

Switzerland: 4.25 Swiss francs for 15 eggs

Canada: C$6.35

UAE

Lulu Hypermarket

UAE: 13.55 UAE dirhams for 15 eggs

Canada: C$5.01

India

Zepto

India: 101 Indian rupees for a dozen

Canada: C$1.64

Pakistan

Metro Online

Pakistan: 336 Pakistani rupees for a dozen

Canada: C$1.64

Thailand

Tops

Thailand: 80 Thai Baht for a dozen

Canada: C$3.01

Philippines

SM Markets

Philippines: 110 Philippine pesos for a dozen

Canada: C$2.59

Japan

Rakuten Seiyu

Japan: 330 Japanese yen for 10 eggs

Canada: C$2.88

Korea

Coupang

Korea: 3,908 Korean won for 10 eggs

Canada: C$3.93

Australia

Woolworths

Australia: 5.00 Australian dollars for a dozen

Canada: C$4.55

