Here's how much it costs to buy eggs at supermarkets around the world

For most of us, eggs are a common addition to our grocery list. But how much do eggs cost in different countries?

Previously, we compared grocery items in the Philippines, Malaysia, Switzerland, and the US. But this time, we’re focusing on this versatile and normally affordable source of protein.

At Walmart Canada, a dozen large eggs can be purchased for C$3.97, while free-range eggs will cost you nearly double at C$7.04.

We checked out online supermarkets in different countries and prices vary depending on the type of eggs available at the time, as well as the number of eggs in each container.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for eggs in different countries, including the price in Canadian dollars.

USA

USA: US$2.54 for a dozen

Canada: C$3.45

Mexico

Mexico: 41 Mexican pesos for a dozen

Canada: C$3.36

UK

UK: 2.40 pounds for 10 eggs

Canada: C$4.14

France

France: 2.85 euros for a dozen

Canada: C$4.21

Germany

Germany: 2.39 euros for 10 eggs

Canada: C$3.53

Switzerland

Switzerland: 4.25 Swiss francs for 15 eggs

Canada: C$6.35

UAE

UAE: 13.55 UAE dirhams for 15 eggs

Canada: C$5.01

India

India: 101 Indian rupees for a dozen

Canada: C$1.64

Pakistan

Pakistan: 336 Pakistani rupees for a dozen

Canada: C$1.64

Thailand

Thailand: 80 Thai Baht for a dozen

Canada: C$3.01

Philippines

Philippines: 110 Philippine pesos for a dozen

Canada: C$2.59

Japan

Japan: 330 Japanese yen for 10 eggs

Canada: C$2.88

Korea

Korea: 3,908 Korean won for 10 eggs

Canada: C$3.93

Australia

Australia: 5.00 Australian dollars for a dozen

Canada: C$4.55