Elias Lindholm changes jersey number with Canucks

New Vancouver Canucks acquisition Elias Lindholm is not only changing teams, he’s also changing his number.

The versatile forward will wear No. 23 with the Canucks. His son was born in 2023 and acts as the inspiration for the new digit, according to HockeyNews Sweden’s Henrik Sjöberg.

It's official on the NHL media site as well https://t.co/NI1EnV35Vz pic.twitter.com/oe5VTONpxD — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 1, 2024

He will be representing his new team and wearing the No. 23 in his upcoming appearance at the NHL All-Star Game.

Lindholm previously wore No. 28 with the Flames. That number is unofficially retired in Vancouver in memory of former first-round pick Luc Bourdon, who tragically passed away in 2008.

Defenceman Ian Cole also wore No. 28 before arriving in Vancouver but switched to No. 82 when he joined the Canucks in 2023 out of respect for Bourdon.

“While I did not know Luc nor did I know he wore #28 with the Canucks, I certainly remember his heartbreaking story and tragic passing,” said Cole in a post on the Canucks’ social media account. “Out of respect to him and to honour his memory, I have decided to change my jersey number to #82.”

Lindholm will become the 19th player to wear the No. 23 for the Canucks. The last owner was Jack Studnicka, who wore the number earlier this year.

There have been some big names, including plenty of Swedes, to wear No. 23 across the team’s franchise history. Thomas Gradin, Paul Reinhart, Alex Edler, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are some of the bearers over the years.

23 is the most Swede number, Lindholm is the 4th Swedish player to wear it for the Canucks joining Gradin, Edler and OEL https://t.co/DzUHaLvYcT — Satiar Shah (@SatiarShah) February 1, 2024

The last year that nobody wore the No. 23 for the Canucks was in 2005.

Lindholm joins the first-place Canucks as they prepare for a deep playoff run. The forward can play both centre and on the wing and has suited up alongside Elias Pettersson in the past for Team Sweden. He will also be expected to play on both special teams units.

The Swedish forward will likely make his Canucks debut in their next game when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, February 6.