"Excellent trade": Canucks fans react to blockbuster deal with Flames

While Vancouver Canucks fans have had many things said about them over the years, nobody would ever say they’re short on opinions.

And when yesterday’s trade between the Calgary Flames and Canucks broke late yesterday afternoon, the Vancouver faithful had plenty of thoughts to share on the big deal.

The full trade saw the Canucks land centre Elias Lindholm from Calgary in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Plenty of reaction was about the sheer number of assets that Vancouver sent to Calgary in the deal: it’s not every day you give up five parts in exchange for just one in return.

Meanwhile, another common thought is that this is the sort of trade that teams make when they believe in their talents as Stanley Cup contenders.

When I read this, the list kept going what they gave up and I started to feel uneasy, then I realized this is what contending teams do. I love it, all in, let’s go. Now go bring Tanev home. https://t.co/FwyT6iZC1j — Luc The Bartender 🛸 (@lcfrst2) February 1, 2024

my team is justifiably going all-in to win this season. and doing so in a seemingly responsible manner. https://t.co/D6jjtQhCly pic.twitter.com/Q2qTNDJGLp — Jay (@JayCanada10) February 1, 2024

This is an excellent trade. Used Kuz as a prime asset when in reality he's been a massive flop this year. Lindholm going to be a beast under Tocc. Its official folks, we're taking a run at the cup https://t.co/uH7rCvC2iO — Jez (@Zer0PucksGiven) February 1, 2024

tbh this trade is fine, the only negative is the past blunder of the kuzmenko contract. it was a bad bet at the time and they're paying for it now https://t.co/vIsdysWNTM — God™(jeep) (@male_coded) February 1, 2024

A few other fans also had thoughts about Lindholm being a “rental” player, given he’s set to hit free agency this summer should he not re-sign with Vancouver next year. He’s currently in the final year of a six-year deal originally signed with Calgary and is set to make $4.85 million this season.

This is so much for one player – is Lindholm a rental?? https://t.co/YYYRmqcIDt — hayls ! (@beauboesnbarzy) February 1, 2024

Wow! This is a ridiculously expensive rental. Anyone who didn’t like the JT Miller trade – which I thought was good at the time – should be absolutely fuming right now. #Canucks https://t.co/NUAqRNRV8q — Canoof (@Canooflehead) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, a few fans were quite happy that 23-year-old Nils Hoglander wasn’t sent the other way. Now in his fourth season with Vancouver, the winger is currently on track for a career season with 14 goals and six assists through 47 games.

And for good measure, a couple of fans had the instinct to ask where Chris Tanev was, given his involvement in rumours for a possible return to the Canucks.

Tanev trying to jump in with Lindholm:#Canucks pic.twitter.com/HCTHzIKmuF — Ken Henderson (@krusty027) February 1, 2024

In any case, we’ll have to wait until after the NHL All-Star break to see how Lindholm fits in with Vancouver. But he’ll get a first chance to link up with five of his new teammates in Toronto, as Lindholm was actually selected for the All-Star Game and was supposed to represent the Flames.

The Flames and Canucks next face off at Rogers Arena on March 23, with puck drop set for 7 pm PT.