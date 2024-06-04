Ekman-Larsson could win a Cup but should Canucks have regrets?

Former Vancouver Canucks and current Florida Panthers defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

The oft-criticized former Canuck is playing a regular role on the team that is the betting favourite to win the sport’s ultimate trophy. Ekman-Larsson has enjoyed a nice bounce-back year — which begs a certain question.

Did the Canucks make a mistake when they bought out his albatross contract last summer?

Ekman-Larsson lasted less than two years in Vancouver and was sent packing after a tough 2022-23 season. He finished a team-worst -24 while playing just 54 games. His foot speed was not up to par, and his massive salary brought a lot of attention and criticism.

After landing with the Panthers in a more casual hockey market at a much more reasonable cap hit, Ekman-Larsson’s game has rebounded.

He’s not playing up to his massive salary in Vancouver, but he was one of the Panthers’ most solid defencemen during the regular season. He finished with 32 points, more than he had during either season he played with the Canucks.

While his ice time has dropped during the playoffs, he’s averaging just over 15 minutes per night. He’s still played all 17 games and has made some big plays.

Filip Chytil's potential winner gets blocked by Oliver Ekman-Larsson (via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/hNB56C8nz3 — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 25, 2024

His bounce-back this season was so notable that the veteran was recognized with a nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy.

Even with this unexpected career turnaround, there should be zero regrets from Canucks management for the buyout.

The big decision ushered in a new era for the team as Ekman-Larsson, who was a constant reminder of Jim Benning’s fatal trade with the Arizona Coyotes, was sent on his way.

While the team now needs to navigate a buyout penalty that could prove punitive in a few years, the cap space they cleared helped the team improve by leaps and bounds and win the Pacific Division this past season.

The Canucks signed Carson Soucy, Ian Cole, and Teddy Blueger on the first day of free agency, all players who had strong seasons last year. Those deals would not have been possible with Ekman-Larsson’s cap hit on the books.

The team will save $9.67 million in total cap commitments, although the buyout penalty extends until the 2030-31 season.

The breakup between the Canucks and Ekman-Larsson led to better results for both sides.

If the Canucks are going to regret a decision made with any Panthers defenceman, it should be Gustav Forsling. The team drafted the Swedish player back in 2o14 but gave up on him long before he blossomed into a legitimate top-pairing D-man.

Forsling finished this year with 39 points and was +56. He’s added another 11 points in 17 playoff games and recently signed a $46 million contract that’s already looking like a steal. He’s the best defenceman the Canucks have drafted since Alex Edler in 2004, and he could surpass the team legend when it’s all said and done.

The Canucks sold high after a very strong World Juniors performance in 2015. That’s the decision they should regret and want a do-over for, not the Ekman-Larsson buyout.

The Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.