A campaign that was launched in December has started to gain steam, and the aim is to make people “give a f*ck” about Indigenous communities that don’t have clean drinking water.

The censored version of the campaign is called “It’s Effing Water,” and it was started by social impact agency Public.

The campaign suggests that there are nearly 70 Indigenous communities that are still without clean drinking water, and a petition to try and elevate the issue at a national level has gained almost 50,000 signatures.

A six-year-long process so far

According to the Government of Canada, since 2015, 127 long-term drinking advisories have been lifted. They suggest that there are still 36 long-term drinking advisories in effect in 29 different Indigenous communities.

Ottawa adds that a new water treatment system can take three to four years to implement.

The Public campaign suggests that since the Canadian government put out a call to action in regards to clean drinking water for Indigenous communities almost six years ago, “the government has done… f*ck all.”

Public’s estimates are a little different than what the Government of Canada suggests, claiming that almost 70 Indigenous communities still have to boil their water.

“The water our country pipes to them often contains pollutants like mercury, arsenic, and even uranium,” reads a statement from the campaign. “This is unacceptable, inhumane, and racist. And it needs to be reconciled.”

“After all, it’s f*cking water.”

The campaign video can be seen below and, a warning, it contains graphic language.

For more info on the campaign, visit EffingWater.ca.