Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Erin O’Toole was ousted from his position as party leader on Wednesday after 73 members of the CPC caucus voted against him having the role.

While the decision will have its repercussions on the CPC and provoke discussions in Canada, one particular radio show host all the way in Colorado, US, will also be affected.

Meet Erin O’Toole, the Greeley-based radio show host who not only shares a name with the former CPC leader, but also a birthday — January 22 — in a freakish coincidence.

Since Canadian Erin O’Toole was elected in 2020, American Erin O’Toole has been mistaken for him countless times on social media. Her pinned tweet clarifies that she’s not the Canadian politician, and yet, she’s been tagged in tweets meant for him left and right.

Well, she might finally be free.

“My friends, I have seen the news,” the radio show host tweeted on Wednesday following the CPC announcement. “I’m both relieved (for my Twitter mentions) and sad that our incredible and unusual relationship may be coming to an end. 😥”

My friends, I have seen the news today. I’m both relieved (for my Twitter mentions) and sad that our incredible and unusual relationship may be coming to an end. 😥 Thank you for making the last 17 months truly awesome! 🇺🇸♥️🇨🇦 https://t.co/gOOpb4489t — Erin O’Toole 🧜‍♀️ (@ErinOtoole1) February 2, 2022

We talked to American Erin O’Toole about her complicated relationship with Canada due to her name and the bittersweet ending (potentially) of her mistaken identity. “My phone is starting to overheat JUST a tiny bit here upon today’s big news, ha,” she began.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Daily Hive: What happened when you first began being mistaken for Erin O’Toole?

American Erin O’Toole: It was on Twitter! The morning after he was elected as the Conservative party leader, I started noticing a few Twitter messages that didn’t sound like anything that was meant for me. Then I started noticing that I had something like 100 to 200 new Twitter followers, all from Canada, and I thought, “hmm… something must be going on.”

So I quickly researched the news and realized someone with my exact name, spelled the same way, had just been elected to a major leadership position in Canada.

As the morning went on, I started getting hundreds of notifications every few minutes. It was really bonkers! And that’s when I decided to create that pinned tweet. I hoped that if anyone was following my Twitter account (@erinotoole1) by mistake, they’d see that and go follow his actual official account. What happened, though, was that a TON of people began messaging me with apologies for the mistaken tweets, and things took off from there!

A few radio stations reached out, and digital news outlets, so I did a few interviews with Canadian media in the two weeks following that election. That was really wild – especially since I’m more used to being the person asking the questions, not answering them.

Daily Hive: Did you know who Erin O’Toole was when you began being mistaken for him?

Non-CPC Erin O’Toole: I didn’t really know who he was at the time, no. But his office reached out to me a few days later after it all began, and I had the chance to interview him for my show. It was really nice to just chat across the border learn a little bit about him and how elections work in Canada.

Daily Hive: How often do you get mistaken for him? And is Twitter the main platform where this happens?

Radio show host Erin O’Toole: It’s really only on Twitter that it happens, but I’m not that active on other social media platforms. I’d say a couple of times a week I receive a message from someone who thinks they’re tagging him.

Daily Hive: What kind of things do people tag you in? Are there more supporters or opposers in your mentions?

Colorado-based Erin O’Toole: Well, I’d say most often when I get tagged, it’s usually negative — someone opposed to something he has done or said. Not a lot of supporters tag me mistakenly, for some reason. But very often, when I’ve been “targeted” in a mean tweet, someone from Canada will jump in and point out that I’m not THAT Erin O’Toole. And usually, that poster will usually apologize, which I’m told is a very Canadian thing to do!

Daily Hive: How have people responded to your tweet from earlier today?

Long-haired Erin O’Toole: I am feeling so much love and support from people today after that tweet! I wouldn’t blame a single person who followed me for fun back then for unfollowing now, but I’ve gotten hundreds of messages from people saying they’ll continue to follow me and stay in touch. It’s just the best feeling in the world!

Daily Hive: Do you have any Canadian friends?

Journalist Erin O’Toole: I like to think I have a bunch of Canadian friends now! Several people (some anonymously) have sent me care packages of Canadian candy – namely Coffee Crisp, which I’ve fallen in love with, although it’s not very available here in the States, unfortunately.

Daily Hive: How has your family reacted to this mistaken identity situation?

Coffee Crisp importer Erin O’Toole: My family all thinks it’s so much fun that all this has happened. My dad, in particular, was very stoked that I got to interview Mr. O’Toole. My husband thinks it’s awesome and hilarious. We both really want to make a trip to Canada as soon as we can all travel again.

Daily Hive: What do you think of Erin O’Toole as a politician?

Definitely not that Erin O’Toole: I don’t feel qualified to comment on him as a leader or politician since I don’t live in Canada. He was really kind and approachable to talk with; I’ll say that much.

Daily Hive: Do you really think people will stop wrongly tagging you now that he’s had to step down as CPC leader? Or is it something you’re hoping for?

Endearingly optimistic Erin O’Toole: I do think the miss-tweets will stop or slow down, now that he’s no longer CPC leader, only because he’ll be in the news less frequently, I guess? But I’m really hoping that it doesn’t stop, to be honest. It’s been the most fun I’ve had to interact with all these fun and outgoing folks. I’m still here on Twitter and will stay interested in Canadian events for sure!