Edmonton temporarily renames city hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion

With the help of thousands of petitioners and the Suicide Squad cast, the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion has become a reality for Edmonton.

The city of Edmonton revealed Friday morning that in celebration of the film’s release, city hall would be renamed the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion for the weekend.

Challenge accepted! @sonic1029, @HunterAtHome and @WarnerBrosCA What’s a more ‘Civilian Pavilion’ than Edmonton’s own City Hall? For this weekend we’ve renamed our City Hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion to mark the premiere of #TheSuicideSquad! pic.twitter.com/pGNFZe10NA — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) August 6, 2021

The gesture comes on the heels of a clip of the film’s cast supporting the idea to name a small building in a new Edmonton park, the “Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion.”

Since the clip was released on Tuesday, the petition has garnered more than 27,000 signatures.

Nathan Fillion will portray Cory Pitzner, The Detachable Kid (T.D.K.) in the film.

The Suicide Squad hits theatres Friday, August 6.