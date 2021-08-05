It’s one of the greatest Canadian culinary dishes ever created. The staple of fries, gravy, and cheese curds. Thankfully, there’s a flurry of poutine spots in Edmonton.

From the more traditional creations to some that are a little more out there, here are some of the best poutine in Edmonton you need to try at least once.

They are stacked, they are filling, and they are mighty delicious. Poutine from La Poutine is one of a kind, with classics to more unique creations like The P.B, The Perogy and of course, The Donair. So order one up and dig in, you deserve it.

Address: 8720 109 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-757-7222

Much like The Common’s exquisite setting, its poutine is a thing of beauty. Kennebec fries, cheese curds and herb red wine gravy. What’s not to love?

Address: 9910 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-452-7333

Offering up its take-and-bake creations, MyFRIES Poutinerie offers over 1,000 combinations, so you can load your fries just the way you like them.

Address: 18481 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Bringing a taste of the east coast to Edmonton, Blowers & Grafton’s poutine doesn’t disappoint, with mouth-watering donair sauce on its Halifax Donair Poutine to its Pictou County Poutine, complete with a secret sauce that comes from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. It’s a treat worth trying.

Address: 10550 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-250-3663

The Provincial’s Duck Poutine is one for the books. Caked in gravy, cheese curds and green onions, this towering load of poutine will have you coming back for more.

Address: 4211 106 Street Unit 160, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-1937

