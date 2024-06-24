The Edmonton Oilers are giving a lot of clues as to what their lineup will be in tonight’s Stanley Cup Final Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

It’s one of the biggest games in franchise history, as well as across NHL history, as the Oilers have the chance to secure the franchise’s sixth-ever Stanley Cup. They’d also become the second team ever to recover from a 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final, as well as the first Canadian team since 1993 to win the sport’s ultimate trophy.

The lineup decisions made by head coach Kris Knoblauch for tonight’s game will be examined for years to come.

While the team didn’t do a full skate showing lines today ahead of the big contest, yesterday’s on-ice session revealed a lot about how the team will approach the do-or-die game.

OilersTV’s Tony Brar shared the lines from the skate on social media.

Oilers practice in Sunrise, FL: • RNH* is not on the ice Kane* – McDavid – Hyman

Foegele – Draisaitl – Holloway

Janmark – Henrique – Brown

McLeod – Ryan – Perry Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Broberg

Kulak – Ceci Skinner

Pickard#Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) June 23, 2024

While Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was not on the ice yesterday, he’s expected to play in tonight’s crucial game. He was reportedly under the weather and thus did not participate in the practice.

Evander Kane skated in Nugent-Hopkins’ regular spot but it’s expected that was just for placeholder reasons and that the power forward will likely not play tonight. He’s missed the past four games and the Oilers have managed to record three straight victories — in dominating fashion, no less — during that time. Knoblauch is unlikely to mess with what’s been a winning formula.

This lineup has found a lot of success and it hasn’t just been powered by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. The third line of Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, and Connor Brown has been excellent over the last few games.

Stuart Skinner will almost certainly be making his 15th consecutive start. He has allowed just five goals over the past three games and has a 2.47 goals-against-average across the postseason.

The Oilers seem likely to face a slightly different Panthers roster than the one they beat in Game 6 as Kyle Okposo is expected to dress after sitting out the last game. Nick Cousins is expected to come out of the lineup.

The puck drops at 6 pm MT as the two teams face off in what’s just the 18th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history.