A CTV Edmonton anchor showed some major love to Oilers fans Monday morning ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Anchor Kent Morrison addressed fans of the team and the city in a rallying on-air speech highlighting how great people have been throughout the Cup run.

“This has nothing to do with wins or losses, who has suffered the longest or cheered the loudest, it’s certainly not about who spent the most money. For nine weeks, we’ve seen the best of you. You’ve opened yourself up to strangers, extended a hand, extended a hug,” Morrison said.

“If someone’s needed help, you’ve been kind. And you’ve let yourself dream and even when things looked their worst, you chose to believe.”

Morrison later posted the speech to his X account, which, as of writing, has garnered more than 1,000 likes and more than 50,000 views.

“Remember the City of Champions is not a slogan, it’s an attitude and you’ve earned it. Love you Edmonton, it’s going to be a great night.”

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is taking place tonight at 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET at Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena, in a matchup that’s been dubbed one of the biggest in NHL history.

With files from Adam Laskaris