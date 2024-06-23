Oilers reveal lines at practice ahead of Game 7 against Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers showed off the lines that they are expected to roll with in tomorrow night’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It will be the biggest game in over 18 years for the Oilers as a victory would secure the sixth Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. As expected, Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch has opted to keep changes to a minimum.

The only difference found in the lineup at practice this morning was the absence of Ryan Nugent-Hopkin, who is apparently under the weather.

OilersTV’s Tony Brar shared the Oilers’ formation from Florida.

Oilers practice in Sunrise, FL: • RNH* is not on the ice Kane* – McDavid – Hyman

Foegele – Draisaitl – Holloway

Janmark – Henrique – Brown

McLeod – Ryan – Perry Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Broberg

Kulak – Ceci Skinner

Pickard#Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) June 23, 2024

Evander Kane, who has missed the majority of this series with an injury, was skating in Nugent-Hopkins’ spot during practice alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. Though Knoblauch did say that he expected to see Kane return to the lineup at some point in this series, it would be shocking to see the Oilers make such a significant change to their roster after three straight dominant wins.

Likely, Kane was only in this spot as a placeholder for RNH.

Down the lineup, we are seeing more of the same. Leon Draisaitl was skating with Warren Foegele and Dylan Holloway on the second line. The Oilers’ dynamite third line of Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, and Connor Brown is staying together after a few amazing performances to keep Edmonton’s season alive.

Lastly, on the fourth line, Ryan McLeod was skating alongside Derek Ryan and Corey Perry, who is trying to break a curse that has seen him lose in three Stanley Cup Final appearances over the last four seasons.

On the backend, Knoblauch has kept things the same with Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard patrolling the top pair. Rookie Philip Broberg will skate alongside Darnell Nurse on the second pair while Brett Kulak and Cody Ceci round things out on the third pair.

Stuart Skinner, who has been excellent of late, will be looking for his fourth consecutive victory tomorrow night and his first Stanley Cup ring in just his second full season as an NHL goaltender.

It all ends tomorrow night with Game 7 set for a 6 pm MT puck drop in Sunrise, Florida.