Oilers complained to NHL about the Canucks' Green Men: report

The Edmonton Oilers were less than impressed with the Green Men’s antics. The legendary green-spandex-wearing Vancouver Canucks fans made a comeback this year, beginning with a regular-season game against the Boston Bruins in February.

It was supposed to be a one-off, but the diabolical duo reappeared in the playoffs.

The Green Men showed up for Game 1 of the second round, terrorizing Oilers players in the penalty box.

And they pulled no punches.

With Connor Brown serving a two-minute penalty, the Green Men took aim at Evander Kane.

“Evander… What’s the parlay tonight?” read a sign that got camera time on Hockey Night in Canada.

The sign is a reference to allegations made by Kane’s ex-wife. A source close to the Green Men said they were told not to hold up the sign again for the rest of the night.

There was even a complaint filed by the Oilers to the NHL, according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

“We were told the Edmonton Oilers complained to the NHL in the last round about the Green Men because the Green Men had an Evander Kane sign about gambling,” Dhaliwal said on Thursday’s edition of Donnie and Dhali. “The Green Men were then told you couldn’t go to any more games in Round 2, maybe in Round 3.”

The Green Men didn’t have plans to attend any more games in Round 2 anyway, so the ban effectively didn’t matter.

This isn’t the first time an NHL team has filed a formal complaint about Sully and Force. During their heyday in 2011, they were told to stop doing handstands or touching the glass after teams complained.