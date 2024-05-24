“Sit down”: Oilers fans hate TV camera angle in Dallas

Many Edmonton Oilers fans learned last night that they do not enjoy watching hockey games played at American Airlines Center.

The Oilers took on the Dallas Stars last night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. While there was some definite excitement throughout the high-stakes outing, many Oilers fans were quick to voice their displeasure with the camera angle on the broadcast. It appears to be far lower than at most NHL arenas, which certainly takes some getting used to.

Not enjoying the feed in Dallas The camera angle is very bizarre Anyone else ?? — Adam Reid (@AdamReid_) May 24, 2024

I hate it. It’s so weird. — Ian Grey (@Milky_Jonson) May 24, 2024

The camera seems shifty, they switch angle at terrible times, it’s brutal — Kevin Bhandal (@tbagg_13) May 24, 2024

Seems really close, can only see a small portion of the ice — CO (@THATGUY780) May 24, 2024

Because of how close the camera angle was to the ice, fans watching from home couldn’t help but feel frustrated when those in the building would stand up while play was going on.

This is how it is there. Regular season is no different. It is fine when nobody is standing, but when they are up it isn’t great. — 🙏 4 KZ two-toned Shiesty (@TheRealTCG3) May 24, 2024

Dallas fans just inexplicably standing the entire time and the low camera angle makes the broadcast on tv pretty horrible. I would hate watching the game there. pic.twitter.com/tyq0Mayp4L — Abba Oil (@Adam_B888) May 24, 2024

Can’t see a damn thing — Clint Kassian (@ClintKassian) May 24, 2024

I thought there was something wrong with my tv — Stella Stevens CFCW (@StellaCFCW) May 24, 2024

DALLAS fans SIT DOWN WE CANT SEE ON THE BOARDS — Scott (@ScottTenorman69) May 24, 2024

can everyone at the game in Dallas either sit down or get a foot and a half shorter pic.twitter.com/A8UJrn75Ax — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) May 24, 2024

can someone tell the people in Dallas to sit down? — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 24, 2024

I wish Dallas fans would sit down 😔 — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) May 24, 2024

Incredible that there’s no really good angle on the winner because the in game production crew was fucking around with the cameras and the morons in Dallas wouldn’t sit down https://t.co/QZ5fVF6IOR — Romulus’ Apotheosis (@RomulusNotNuma) May 24, 2024



Even Canadian country singer and diehard Oilers fan Brett Kissel spoke up about it.

Is it just me or is the camera angle too close in Dallas? I’m getting a bit if motion sickness watching on TV because I’m used to a further camera view where I can see more of the ice. Hope the Oilers win in 4. Will help my eyes. — BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel) May 24, 2024



Unfortunately for Oilers fans, they will be forced to endure the same camera angles tomorrow night in Game 2. The good news for them is that the Oilers were able to take a 1-0 series lead last night, thanks to a big overtime winner off the stick of Connor McDavid.