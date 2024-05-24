SportsHockeyOilers

“Sit down”: Oilers fans hate TV camera angle in Dallas

May 24 2024, 3:38 pm
Many Edmonton Oilers fans learned last night that they do not enjoy watching hockey games played at American Airlines Center.

The Oilers took on the Dallas Stars last night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. While there was some definite excitement throughout the high-stakes outing, many Oilers fans were quick to voice their displeasure with the camera angle on the broadcast. It appears to be far lower than at most NHL arenas, which certainly takes some getting used to.

Because of how close the camera angle was to the ice, fans watching from home couldn’t help but feel frustrated when those in the building would stand up while play was going on.


Even Canadian country singer and diehard Oilers fan Brett Kissel spoke up about it.


Unfortunately for Oilers fans, they will be forced to endure the same camera angles tomorrow night in Game 2. The good news for them is that the Oilers were able to take a 1-0 series lead last night, thanks to a big overtime winner off the stick of Connor McDavid.

