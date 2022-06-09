Edmonton newspaper's tweet of squirrels "hugging" has grabbed people's attention
An Edmonton newspaper’s tweet of two squirrels sharing a “hug” has nabbed people’s attention, with some calling the description a little nutty.
The Edmonton Journal posted the photo on Wednesday, describing the two photos as “two squirrels hug at a park in Edmonton.”
Many Twitter users were quick to point out if the squirrels were *really* just hugging, and of course, some dad humour popped up in the responses as well.
Two squirrels hug at a park in Edmonton on Wednesday June 8, 2022.
📸: Larry Wong/ @EJlensmen #yeg #PhotoOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/7K2kSeDOF2
— Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) June 8, 2022
Who’s gonna tell them??
— Tanja B 🇺🇦 (@TanjaBaker1) June 8, 2022
….is that what people are calling hugging today?
— One and Dunne Radio (@OneDunneRadio) June 8, 2022
Ah yes, the ol from behind hug
— trevor kordyban (@trekor19) June 8, 2022
Just hiding the nuts.
— Darren Markland (@drdagly) June 8, 2022
Some people also gave props for the post of the squirrels hugging landing on Wednesday, known by many as hump day. Fantastic move.
Posting Hump Day is just 🤌🏻
— ✨a bullish mean girl✨ (@dani_susanna) June 8, 2022
Journalism at its finest!
— Dave Naylor (@Nobby7694) June 8, 2022
Hugging like rabbits, as they say.
— 🎂 🚧 Jeff Nachtigall (@dirklancer) June 8, 2022
Dear Edmonton Journal…maybe it’s time we had that talk.
— Univrsle (@univrsle) June 8, 2022