Edmonton newspaper's tweet of squirrels "hugging" has grabbed people's attention

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 9 2022, 3:30 pm
@EdmontonJournal/Twitter

An Edmonton newspaper’s tweet of two squirrels sharing a “hug” has nabbed people’s attention, with some calling the description a little nutty.

The Edmonton Journal posted the photo on Wednesday, describing the two photos as “two squirrels hug at a park in Edmonton.”

Many Twitter users were quick to point out if the squirrels were *really* just hugging, and of course, some dad humour popped up in the responses as well.

Some people also gave props for the post of the squirrels hugging landing on Wednesday, known by many as hump day. Fantastic move.

