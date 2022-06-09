Edmonton newspaper's tweet of squirrels "hugging" has grabbed people's attention

An Edmonton newspaper’s tweet of two squirrels sharing a “hug” has nabbed people’s attention, with some calling the description a little nutty.

The Edmonton Journal posted the photo on Wednesday, describing the two photos as “two squirrels hug at a park in Edmonton.”

Many Twitter users were quick to point out if the squirrels were *really* just hugging, and of course, some dad humour popped up in the responses as well.

You might also like: 2 Alberta cities named among worst in world in global crime index

Alberta NDP call on UCP to extend gas tax rebate as fuel prices surge

"I loved it": Andrew Garfield gives a sweet shoutout to Alberta

Two squirrels hug at a park in Edmonton on Wednesday June 8, 2022. 📸: Larry Wong/ @EJlensmen #yeg #PhotoOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/7K2kSeDOF2 — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) June 8, 2022

Who’s gonna tell them?? — Tanja B 🇺🇦 (@TanjaBaker1) June 8, 2022

….is that what people are calling hugging today? — One and Dunne Radio (@OneDunneRadio) June 8, 2022

Ah yes, the ol from behind hug — trevor kordyban (@trekor19) June 8, 2022

Just hiding the nuts. — Darren Markland (@drdagly) June 8, 2022

Some people also gave props for the post of the squirrels hugging landing on Wednesday, known by many as hump day. Fantastic move.

Posting Hump Day is just 🤌🏻 — ✨a bullish mean girl✨ (@dani_susanna) June 8, 2022

Journalism at its finest! — Dave Naylor (@Nobby7694) June 8, 2022

Hugging like rabbits, as they say. — 🎂 🚧 Jeff Nachtigall (@dirklancer) June 8, 2022