Boy gets his own Edmonton Oilers Zamboni over his wheelchair for Halloween (VIDEO)

Oct 31 2022, 6:53 pm
TikTok/eastonoetting

A boy who is an Edmonton Oilers fan had one heck of a Halloween costume this year, thanks to his dad making it specially for him to go over his wheelchair.

The costume grabbed the attention of the National Hockey League (NHL), with five-year-old Easton Oetting’s Oilers Zamboni look being called the “Costume of the Year” by the league on Twitter.

The league also shared a TikTok posted by the Oetting family of the Zamboni costume being made, with Easton, who has duplication syndrome, happily showing it off.

The costume has even caught the attention of international media, with CNN covering Oetting’s costume.

Another family also had a similar idea, converting their seven-year-old son’s wheelchair into an Oilers Zamboni too.

“My son has an undiagnosed genetic neuromotor disability and cannot move independently and requires the use of a wheelchair. Every year we try to come up with something to suit his unique needs. Since the Oilers are our team, we decided a Zamboni would be the most fun,” the post stated.

“Love that we came up with the same idea,” the user added.

