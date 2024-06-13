How much tickets cost for tonight's Oilers Stanley Cup Final game

Prices have dropped from a week ago, but those hoping to be in Rogers Place to watch the Edmonton Oilers tonight will still have to pay a lot of money.

Tickets went on sale for Games 3, 5, and 6 just over a week ago. To no surprise, Game 3 was the cheapest of the bunch, though the most inexpensive resale tickets were going for more than $1,300. With game day now here, those prices have decreased.

The cheapest tickets for tonight’s outing versus the Florida Panthers are now being sold on Ticketmaster for $872. There are slightly better deals on Gametime, where some seats are listed for US$558 (C$767).

Some fans have been disappointed that the prices are this high, though it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Edmonton has long had one of the NHLs most passionate fan bases, and given that the Oilers haven’t played in a Stanley Cup Final since 2006, it’s no surprise to see people paying amounts this high.

The crowd at Rogers Place will be absolutely electric tonight, as it will not only be the first Stanley Cup Final game the Oilers have ever played in the building, but is also a must-win of sorts. The Oilers find themselves trailing 2-0 in the series after dropping the first two games on the road.

There are several storylines heading into this one. For the Oilers, many questions about their health remain unanswered, as both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse’s statuses are up in the air due to injury. They aren’t the only Oilers believed to be playing hurt, either, as both Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique are thought to be banged up.

On the other side, the Panthers aren’t as well rested as they would like to be. They were forced to get into Edmonton late last night following several flight delays, which could have an impact on their legs by the time they hit the ice for puck drop at 6 pm MT.