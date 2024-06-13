"Wait and find out": Knoblauch mum on Oilers' lineup vs Panthers

Head coach Kris Knoblauch wasn’t giving reporters much when asked what the Edmonton Oilers lineup will be for Game 3.

Both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse’s statuses are up in the air for the pivotal outing, and Knoblauch didn’t provide any sort of clarity on either this morning.

“You’re going to have to wait and find out,” Knoblauch said when asked if either will be playing.

Several other Oilers are believed to be playing hurt as well, causing many to speculate what the lines could look like tonight against the Florida Panthers. That said, there may not be as many changes for Game 3 as some expect.

One change expected to be made is the insertion of Corey Perry. The 39-year-old is likely to draw in after sitting out as a healthy scratch in Game 2. Who comes out in place of him, however, remains to be seen.

Perry skated on the fourth line in yesterday’s practice alongside Sam Carrick and Warren Foegele. Derek Ryan skated as an extra, indicating he will sit out for the third straight game.

As for the remainder of the lines, Connor McDavid is expected to continue centring the top unit with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman on his wings. Leon Draisaitl skated down the middle of the second line with Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway, while Adam Henrique centred the third line with Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown.

Yesterday’s practice saw Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm skate as the Oilers’ top defensive pairing, while Brett Kulak and Philip Broberg rounded out the top four. Vincent Desharnais was on the third pairing with Ben Gleason, who is believed to be a placeholder for Nurse. Based on the pairings, it seems likely that Cody Ceci will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

Though the Oilers are trailing in this series, they may have a slight advantage in tonight’s outing, as the Florida Panthers got into Edmonton late last night following several flight delays.

Puck drop for tonight’s massive game is set for 6 pm MT.