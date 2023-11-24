SportsHockeyCanucks

Eddie Lack trolls Oilers, and Canucks fans love it

Nov 24 2023
Vancouver Canucks/Facebook

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Eddie Lack is one of the best social media follows of any retired player, and he showed why again last night.

The retired goaltender was going back and forth with an Edmonton Oilers fan before delivering this zinger about the team’s current situation between the pipes.

“I should’ve played for the Oilers. You’re so used to below average goaltending I would’ve fit right in,” the post read.

 

The post elicited a reaction from both self-deprecating Oilers fans and Canucks fans ready to pile on.


The Oilers currently sit in 30th place with just 11 points from 18 games. A large reason for their slow start has been their goaltending – they are last in the league with an .863 team save percentage.

Lack last played in the NHL in 2018 with the New Jersey Devils. He played the majority of his career with the Canucks, appearing in 82 games across two seasons with the team. He finished his NHL playing days with a .909 save percentage, well above what the Oilers are managing at the moment.

