Eddie Lack trolls Oilers, and Canucks fans love it

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Eddie Lack is one of the best social media follows of any retired player, and he showed why again last night.

The retired goaltender was going back and forth with an Edmonton Oilers fan before delivering this zinger about the team’s current situation between the pipes.

“I should’ve played for the Oilers. You’re so used to below average goaltending I would’ve fit right in,” the post read.

Haha🤣 I should’ve played for the Oilers. You’re so used to below average goaltending I would’ve fit right in. https://t.co/QVPGt2YCD3 — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) November 24, 2023

The post elicited a reaction from both self-deprecating Oilers fans and Canucks fans ready to pile on.

You’d bring stability to the position for us! UNRETIRE RIGHT NOW! — IndignantBeaver (@IndignantBeaver) November 24, 2023

Bro you’d be there best by a landslide — josh (@JoshIvicak13) November 24, 2023

Buddy please help us — Mr Snout (@shahzillas) November 24, 2023

Eddie please, now is not the time 😭😂 it’s only funny because you’re half right — morgs (@_KopaIa) November 24, 2023

Eddie, you’d likely still put up better numbers than any of the oilers current options. — Dirty Dave (@UnderR8tedSoul) November 24, 2023





And your still better then the stiffs they are using now. — Alex Hamilton (@AlexHam85994304) November 24, 2023

Eddie, don’t kid yourself – looked it up & your career .909 sv% says you’d be a MASSIVE upgrade for Edmonton 😂 What a solid thread. — AI Generated Stu Gatz (@STU_GATZZO) November 24, 2023

There's a reason #Canucks fans love them some Eddie Lack. https://t.co/HWWAeKWYyr — Jason Kurylo — Use #PrideTape! 🏳️‍🌈 (@PuckedInTheHead) November 24, 2023

Prime Eddie is would’ve been enough for this oilers team to be in the playoffs — 𝗜𝗮𝗻𝘄 🇨🇦 (@ianwcanucks) November 24, 2023

The Oilers currently sit in 30th place with just 11 points from 18 games. A large reason for their slow start has been their goaltending – they are last in the league with an .863 team save percentage.

Lack last played in the NHL in 2018 with the New Jersey Devils. He played the majority of his career with the Canucks, appearing in 82 games across two seasons with the team. He finished his NHL playing days with a .909 save percentage, well above what the Oilers are managing at the moment.