SportsHockeyCanada

NHL threatens to fine Fleury for special Native American Heritage Night mask

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Nov 24 2023, 8:04 pm
NHL threatens to fine Fleury for special Native American Heritage Night mask
@RussoHockey/X

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has always been known for his unique style choices.

From donning shiny golden pads as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights to a faux-vintage setup with the Chicago Blackhawks, Fleury has long been considered one of the NHL’s flashier netminders.

His latest piece of equipment is causing quite the stir, though.

As part of the Wild’s upcoming Native American Heritage Night, the 38-year-old recently debuted a custom mask created by Mdewakanton Dakota artist Cole Redhorse Taylor.

As per The Athletic‘s Michael Russo, the floral design pays homage to his wife’s ancestral roots, incorporating a quote from Fleury’s own father and the names of his children.

Unfortunately, the NHL has prohibited him from donning the helmet for the Wild’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night — even during warm-ups.

This decision follows the NHL’s distribution of multiple memos to all teams during the offseason, addressing themed nights. According to the league’s updated policy, players are now restricted from donning special jerseys or equipment during warm-ups. The policy change comes after controversies from the previous year, where some teams and players refrained from participating in special Pride Night warm-ups.

The rule also applied to multi-coloured Pride Tape. That was until NHL player Travis Dermott defied the policy, sporting the stick accessory anyway until the league went back on its decision.

Despite the likelihood of taking a financial hit, it looks like the Sorel-Tracy native is willing to follow Dermott’s lead and break the rules in order to wear the design.

Sports agent Allan Walsh later reported that Fleury is “planning to wear the mask anyway and pay the fine.”

As for how this will unfold, hockey fans will find out tonight when the Wild take on the Avalanche at 8:30 pm ET/7:30 CT.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop