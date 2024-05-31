NewsCrimeCanada

Convicted serial killer Robert Pickton dead after prison assault

May 31 2024, 8:06 pm
FotoDax/Shutterstock

Convicted Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton has died after an assault in prison.

In a statement, The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said, “On May 31, 2024, Robert Pickton, an inmate from Port-Cartier Institution, died in hospital following injuries resulting from an assault involving another inmate.”

After the attack, CSC confirmed to Daily Hive that Pickton was involved in a “major” assault on May 19 at the Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security federal prison, but added that the attack did not involve any of its staff.

The convicted killer had been serving an indeterminate sentence since December 11, 2007, for six counts of second-degree murder.

Pickton was convicted of second-degree murder in the deaths of six women, though he was charged with killing 26 women in total. He was sentenced to life in prison with maximum parole ineligibility of 25 years.

Police found human remains and DNA samples from victims at Pickton’s pig farm east of Vancouver while investigating the disappearance of more than 60 women from the Downtown Eastside.

pickton farm

Abandoned barn on land once owned by Robert Pickton (Margarita Young/Shutterstock)

At the time of his death, Pickton was 74 years old.

