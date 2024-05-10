A disturbing incident in East Vancouver has led to criminal charges after police say a person tried to steal a woman’s baby in broad daylight.

Police say the woman was nursing her child inside a parked vehicle along Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

A stranger allegedly entered the vehicle, assaulted the 32-year-old mother and reportedly tried to steal the woman’s baby. The suspect was not successful, and bystanders jumped in to help the woman and apprehend the suspect until police could arrive.

The baby was unhurt, but the woman suffered minor injuries, police said in a release.

On Friday, police revealed charges had been approved against a suspect.

“The 26-year-old suspect has been charged with assault. She remains in custody until her next court appearance. The file remains under investigation,” the Vancouver Police Department stated.