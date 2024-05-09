Vancouver police officer found guilty of lesser charge after hitting man with cruiser

A Vancouver police officer who hit a man while driving a cruiser has been found guilty of a lesser speeding charge.

According to a statement from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the civilian oversight agency investigating the matter, previously said, “reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed driving offences.”

On May 3, the officer involved in the case, Constable Jack Zhao, was found guilty in court of one lesser charge of excessive speeding relative to conditions.

He was not found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

Daily Hive asked police if Zhao was on active duty with the VPD.

“Yes, he is a serving member of the VPD,” the department said.

We also asked for more information about the officers’ position with the department, but a spokesperson said, “He is an employee, working.”

A video of the violent collision in the Downtown Eastside was captured on video surveillance, posted to YouTube, and spread widely on social media last fall.

In the video posted online, the man can be seen bent over, standing in the middle of the street moments before the collision. The police cruiser drives down towards the man and strikes him. This collision sent the man flying and rolling onto the hood of the car.

The vehicle comes to a quick stop, and witnesses can be seen quickly rushing to help the victim.

The video was been deleted from YouTube.