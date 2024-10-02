Vancouver Island has been rattled by another earthquake, marking the second one in just over a week.

This time, a 4.1 magnitude quake struck closest to Port McNeill, about 187.8 km away, while Victoria residents remain over 400 km from the seismic event.

Although the US Geological Survey quickly registered the quake at 4.1 magnitude, Earthquakes Canada has yet to release its survey data.

No reports of seismic activity or damage have been made on Vancouver Island. If you experienced the tremor, Earthquakes Canada encourages you to report it here.

Stay tuned for updates as we learn more.

Last week, a similar tremor occurred much closer to the island.

The 4.0 quake occurred near Sidney and D’Arcy Islands, east of the Saanich Peninsula, approximately 11 kilometres from Sidney, according to the US Geological Survey.