"It woke me up": Earthquake near Vancouver Island rattles Victoria and Vancouver

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Sep 26 2024, 4:28 pm
USGS/X

Residents across Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver were rattled by an earthquake that struck just after 4 am on Thursday.

The epicentre was located near Sidney and D’Arcy Islands, east of the Saanich Peninsula, approximately 11 kilometres from Sidney.

The US Geological Survey has registered the quake at a magnitude of 4.0; meanwhile, Earthquakes Canada measured the event at a magnitude of 3.8, with a depth of nearly 55 kilometres.

Reports have flooded in from people who felt the tremors in Victoria, Duncan, Cowichan Lake, and Ladysmith, as well as around Metro Vancouver and even Washington State. Earthquakes Canada also received notifications from residents as far north as Nanaimo and Parksville.

People are sharing their experiences online, many on the VictoriaBC subreddit.

“I felt it and heard the building above me creak and shift,” a Victoria resident shared.

“[My] whole house rumbled for about three seconds,” said a Duncan resident.

Many also took to X to share their experiences.

To report your experience, visit Earthquakes Canada here.

