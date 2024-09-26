Residents across Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver were rattled by an earthquake that struck just after 4 am on Thursday.
The epicentre was located near Sidney and D’Arcy Islands, east of the Saanich Peninsula, approximately 11 kilometres from Sidney.
The US Geological Survey has registered the quake at a magnitude of 4.0; meanwhile, Earthquakes Canada measured the event at a magnitude of 3.8, with a depth of nearly 55 kilometres.
