News

Another earthquake rattles parts of Metro Vancouver and Victoria overnight

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 4 2024, 2:56 pm
Another earthquake rattles parts of Metro Vancouver and Victoria overnight
USGS

Many people have taken to social media after being woken up by an earthquake that rocked Metro Vancouver overnight.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake happened just after 2 am and was centred about 20 kilometres southwest of Richmond.

There are some conflicting reports of the magnitude of the quake, with USGS saying it was a magnitude 3.9, Earthquakes Canada calling it a 3.5, and EmergencyInfo BC saying it was a 3.8.

There are no reports of damage or injuries and no tsunami warning was issued.

There have been several other small quakes in the last couple of weeks, including last Thursday when residents across Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver were rattled by an earthquake that struck just after 4 am.

People around BC woken up by the shaking

Earthquakes Canada states the quake was “lightly felt” around Metro Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island.

There are several reports on X of people who felt the quake.

While it was felt in many areas, some folks on Reddit who say they are in downtown Vancouver say they didn’t feel it.

Meantime, others say this is a good reminder to get an emergency kit ready.

earthquake

Did you feel the quake overnight? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop