Another earthquake rattles parts of Metro Vancouver and Victoria overnight

Many people have taken to social media after being woken up by an earthquake that rocked Metro Vancouver overnight.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake happened just after 2 am and was centred about 20 kilometres southwest of Richmond.

There are some conflicting reports of the magnitude of the quake, with USGS saying it was a magnitude 3.9, Earthquakes Canada calling it a 3.5, and EmergencyInfo BC saying it was a 3.8.

An 3.8M earthquake has occurred near #Tsawwassen #BC. No reports of damage/injury and none are expected. #BCEarthquake https://t.co/kT5qsiCwnG — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) October 4, 2024

There are no reports of damage or injuries and no tsunami warning was issued.

There have been several other small quakes in the last couple of weeks, including last Thursday when residents across Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver were rattled by an earthquake that struck just after 4 am.

You might also like: The 5 deadliest and most damaging earthquakes in BC's history

People around BC woken up by the shaking

Earthquakes Canada states the quake was “lightly felt” around Metro Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island.

Were you rudely awakened by ground shaking early this morning (02:08 PT)?

That was a deep M3.8 #earthquake about 30 km SW of #Vancouver and 60 km beneath the surface.

The shaking was felt by a few thousand people – no damage, no tsunami.

Details: https://t.co/GGqOS3aWVd pic.twitter.com/BSN3B86AwZ — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) October 4, 2024

There are several reports on X of people who felt the quake.

Anyone else woken up by an apparent earthquake in Vancouver just now? — Peter Meiszner (@PeterMeiszner) October 4, 2024

Seismic-like event, possible #earthquake, reported few minutes ago near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

pic.twitter.com/K9nSlAAFyU — Aryan Vishnoi (@aryanvishnoii) October 4, 2024

While it was felt in many areas, some folks on Reddit who say they are in downtown Vancouver say they didn’t feel it.

Meantime, others say this is a good reminder to get an emergency kit ready.

Did you feel the quake overnight? Let us know in the comments.