One of Vancouver’s most popular Earls locations has temporarily closed as it undergoes a refresh.

The dining concept’s Test Kitchen outpost, located at Hornby and Smithe, will be getting a fresh new look, according to the brand.

When all is said and done, Earls Test Kitchen will unveil a space with comfy, rich-fabric seating, lush plants, a beautiful new stone bar top, and local modern art too.

“The design of this location will embody our vision of creating a collection of independently compelling restaurants, inspired by and created for the downtown Vancouver guest and community they reside in,” Earls shares.

The Test Kitchen location is a bustling downtown destination serving up the brand’s latest culinary and beverage innovations.

It’s worth noting the 905 Hornby Street spot will remain closed until February 2, 2023.

In the meantime, patrons can head to the company’s Yaletown or Robson locations.

This refresh comes just before Earls opens its highly anticipated Brentwood location in mid-February.