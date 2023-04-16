Bird pecks around soccer ball during solo practice (VIDEO)

NewsPets & AnimalsHumour & WeirdCurated

Nikitha Martins
Apr 16 2023, 11:37 pm
An observant Vancouverite woke up to find a curious crow playing a little morning soccer in a yard.

Twitter user NornIrish Canuck shared the video online over the weekend.

In the 45-second clip, the bird is seen pecking and head-butting the soccer ball around.

NornIrish Canuck captioned the video, “Saturday morning soccer, when you show up before the team.”

