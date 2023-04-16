Bird pecks around soccer ball during solo practice (VIDEO)
Apr 16 2023, 11:37 pm
An observant Vancouverite woke up to find a curious crow playing a little morning soccer in a yard.
Twitter user NornIrish Canuck shared the video online over the weekend.
In the 45-second clip, the bird is seen pecking and head-butting the soccer ball around.
NornIrish Canuck captioned the video, “Saturday morning soccer, when you show up before the team.”
Saturday morning soccer, when you show up before the team, #warmup #soccercrow #BC #Vancouver @jwhittalTWN @CanadaSoccerEN @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/35vPE1ylfJ
— NornIrish Canuck (@BarryMcBride12) April 15, 2023