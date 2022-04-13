Delta driver goes on smashing spree on residential road (VIDEO)

Police in Delta, BC are looking for a pickup truck driver who hit several parked vehicles this week in a series of hit-and-runs.

Some of the truck’s antics were picked up by a home security camera in North Delta. The black pickup truck is seen speeding down a residential street, hitting a parked car, and skidding before smashing into another car parked in a driveway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Police (@deltapd)

The car in the driveway got hit so hard it moved several feet sideways from where it was initially sitting, and pieces of both parked cars were littered on the road afterward.

“Fortunately, no one was injured or harmed during this incident, although substantial damage was caused to other vehicles,” Delta police said in an Instagram post.

The incident happened on April 11, and police believe the pickup truck is a Nissan Titan. It was last seen travelling westbound on 80th Avenue from 119th.

Investigators want to find and speak with the pickup truck driver. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police at 604-946-4411 and reference file number DE 2022-7478.