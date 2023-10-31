New AI tool reimagines any real street into a people-friendly public space

Before (left) and after (right) for Water Street in Vancouver.

What would a street look like if road space for cars were removed and replaced with pedestrian pathways, bike lanes, street furniture, landscaping, and/or event-friendly spaces?

The national tourism bureau of the Netherlands has put that question to the test by developing an online-based artificial intelligence (AI) app to “add a touch of Dutch to your street.” And as such, the app is called “Dutch Cycling Lifestyle.”

The Netherlands is of course known for its unique urban design approach when it comes to placemaking and active transportation.

Accessible to anyone for free, users can simply type in an address or choose the GPS option to select a location to be reimagined.

The AI then uses Google Maps’ street view to create a Dutch street plan, with four different results produced.

Here are some more before/after examples produced by Daily Hive Urbanized’s queries.

Water Street in Vancouver

Robson Street in Vancouver

Kingsway in Burnaby

Lougheed Highway in Burnaby

Pike Place in Seattle

5th Avenue SW in Calgary

Jasper Avenue in Edmonton

Front Street West in Toronto

Rene Levesque Boulevard in Montreal