New AI tool reimagines any real street into a people-friendly public space

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Oct 31 2023, 12:24 am
Before (left) and after (right) for Water Street in Vancouver.

What would a street look like if road space for cars were removed and replaced with pedestrian pathways, bike lanes, street furniture, landscaping, and/or event-friendly spaces?

The national tourism bureau of the Netherlands has put that question to the test by developing an online-based artificial intelligence (AI) app to “add a touch of Dutch to your street.” And as such, the app is called “Dutch Cycling Lifestyle.”

The Netherlands is of course known for its unique urban design approach when it comes to placemaking and active transportation.

dutch cycling lifestyle homer street vancouver 1

Before: Homer Street in Vancouver

dutch cycling lifestyle homer street vancouver 2

After: Homer Street in Vancouver

Accessible to anyone for free, users can simply type in an address or choose the GPS option to select a location to be reimagined.

The AI then uses Google Maps’ street view to create a Dutch street plan, with four different results produced.

Here are some more before/after examples produced by Daily Hive Urbanized’s queries.

Water Street in Vancouver

dutch cycling lifestyle water street vancouver 1

Before: Water Street in Vancouver

dutch cycling lifestyle water street vancouver 1

After: Water Street in Vancouver

Robson Street in Vancouver

dutch cycling lifestyle robson street vancouver 1

Before: Robson Street in Vancouver

dutch cycling lifestyle robson street vancouver 1

After: Robson Street in Vancouver

Kingsway in Burnaby

dutch cycling culture kingsway burnaby 1

Before: Kingsway in Burnaby

dutch cycling culture kingsway burnaby 1

After: Kingsway in Burnaby

Lougheed Highway in Burnaby

dutch cycling culture lougheed highway burnaby

Before: Lougheed Highway in Burnaby

dutch cycling culture lougheed highway burnaby

After: Lougheed Highway in Burnaby

Pike Place in Seattle

dutch cycling culture pike place seattle 1

Before: Pike Place in Seattle

dutch cycling culture pike place seattle 1

After: Pike Place in Seattle

5th Avenue SW in Calgary

dutch cycling culture 5th avenue southwest calgary 1

Before: 5th Avenue SW in Calgary

dutch cycling culture 5th avenue southwest calgary 2

After: 5th Avenue SW in Calgary

Jasper Avenue in Edmonton

dutch cycling culture jasper avenue edmonton 2

Before: Jasper Avenue in Edmonton

dutch cycling culture jasper avenue edmonton 2

After: Jasper Avenue in Edmonton

Front Street West in Toronto

dutch cycling culture front street toronto 2

Before: Front Street West in Toronto

dutch cycling culture front street toronto 2

After: Front Street West in Toronto

Rene Levesque Boulevard in Montreal

dutch cycling culture rene levesque boulevard montreal 1

Before: Rene Levesque Boulevard in Montreal

dutch cycling culture rene levesque boulevard montreal 1

After: Rene Levesque Boulevard in Montreal

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
