NewsCrime

Jailed North Vancouver impaired driver was seen crawling to his vehicle

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 8 2023, 10:09 pm
Jailed North Vancouver impaired driver was seen crawling to his vehicle
@nvanrcmp/X

North Vancouver RCMP has released some details about an impaired driver who was apparently so drunk that he was seen crawling to his vehicle.

RCMP shared some details in a post on X Thursday afternoon, suggesting that the driver’s breath samples revealed that he was three times over the legal limit of 80 mg.

He blew a 290 mg and a 280 mg.

“Our fight against impaired driving continues.”

North Vancouver RCMP received a call about the driver, a man who was seen “being unable to walk and crawling to his vehicle while smelling of liquor.”

The person who reported the incident to police “suspected he was impaired.”

Thankfully, North Vancouver RCMP officers were able to catch up to the person driving the vehicle and later arrested him for impaired driving.

Many were shocked by the post from North Vancouver RCMP, reacting to it on X.

Another user said, “Yikes,” while someone else merely posted, “WTH.”

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop