23-year-old BC man asks for a hug from police officer who busted him

This may be a first.

A driver who was caught driving erratically and apparently under the influence asked the officer who busted him for a hug and thanked them for keeping the streets safe.

West Shore RCMP on Vancouver Island says it happened Wednesday in the community of Langford, west of Victoria. The driver of a Black Jeep Cherokee was allegedly driving over the grass median and was pulled over by the officer.

Mounties say the driver, a 23-year-old male, failed a breathalyzer for alcohol intoxication and was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

All of this might leave the average person feeling less than friendly; however, not this man.

“Upon arriving safely at his doorstep, the driver turned and thanked the officer for keeping the streets safe and asked the officer for a hug,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a release.

“We don’t often get thanked for the job we do especially by those who find themselves on the opposite side of the law,” Sagger added.

