67-year-old stabbed on SkyTrain over seat dispute: Transit Police

A 67-year-old is in the hospital after a seat dispute on the SkyTrain, that escalated into a disturbing use of violence.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say this happened on December 4, shortly after 1 pm. A man boarded an eastbound SkyTrain at Scott Road Station in Surrey.

When the man attempted to sit down, he accidentally bumped into another man who was trying to sit in the same seat. The victim ignored the bump and moved to a different area of the SkyTrain. The suspect reportedly followed the victim, however, seeking an apology.

“Moments later, the suspect allegedly approached the victim, got close to his face and demanded an apology,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police say in a statement. “The victim pushed the suspect away into a nearby seat and attempted to hold him down until help could arrive when he felt a sharp pain in his side.”

It was then that the victim reportedly looked down and saw a knife in the suspect’s hand. The suspect ran off the train and out of Gateway Station, while the 67-year-old remained on the train. He was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds and he remains with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite extensive patrols by Transit Police and Surrey RCMP, they were unable to find the suspect. They’re now asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

#MVTPMediaRelease @TransitPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly stabbed a 67-year-old man on board a SkyTrain following a dispute over a seat.https://t.co/2czhN4WZxe pic.twitter.com/7mX71hhqC3 — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) December 6, 2021

“The details surrounding this attack are deeply concerning,” says Metro Vancouver Transit Police Spokesperson Constable Mike Yake. “The level of violence that this man used over something as mundane as being accidentally bumped into is shocking.”

The suspect is described as a male standing at approximately 5’7″ tall and 130 lbs, with possibly a moustache or goatee. At the time of the incident, he wore a black jacket with a dark hoodie pulled up over his head, grey pants, and carried a leather satchel.

“Transit Police is committed to identifying the suspect as soon a possible before he has the opportunity to hurt someone else,” Yake adds.

pic.twitter.com/smriJekRw6 — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) December 6, 2021



