Impaired driver rams car into Vancouver business after argument with staff

Megan Devlin
Nov 14 2023, 8:12 pm
LeonWang/Shutterstock

An intoxicated driver repeatedly rammed their car into a Marpole business after an argument with staff Monday afternoon, police say.

The argument was a “minor altercation,” but the driver apparently thought the next course of action was to drive into the business’ front door — multiple times.

It happened around 4:30 pm near 70th Avenue and Granville Street, and police were able to prevent the vehicle from leaving.

The driver was arrested on scene, the force said on social media.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information.

