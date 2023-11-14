Impaired driver rams car into Vancouver business after argument with staff

An intoxicated driver repeatedly rammed their car into a Marpole business after an argument with staff Monday afternoon, police say.

The argument was a “minor altercation,” but the driver apparently thought the next course of action was to drive into the business’ front door — multiple times.

It happened around 4:30 pm near 70th Avenue and Granville Street, and police were able to prevent the vehicle from leaving.

The driver was arrested on scene, the force said on social media.

#VPDscanner: At 4:30pm yesterday the driver of a vehicle repeatedly rammed his car into the front door of a business near W70th & Granville after a minor conflict with staff. #VPD responded, prevented the vehicle from leaving and safely arrested the intoxicated driver. #Jail pic.twitter.com/sLHTlg9FPC — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 14, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information.