These are the 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada

You might want to keep a closer eye on your car this year.

“Any vehicle, any time, in plain sight and even from your own driveway at night, vehicles are being stolen,” says the Équité Association, a non-profit group working to eradicate vehicle insurance crime on behalf of Canadians.

Each year, the Équité Association releases a list of the 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada. In 2022, the most stolen vehicle in the country was the Honda CR-V, for the second year in a row.

Notably, nine of the most popular model years stolen are 2019 or newer, as criminals aim to maximize their profits by stealing newer vehicles to sell overseas or by re-VINing them to deceive unsuspecting Canadian buyers.

Auto thefts reached historical highs in 2022, with Ontario increasing by 48% and Quebec up by 50%, putting Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade.

Vehicles are being stolen by both domestic and international criminal organizations, with proceeds funding domestic drug trafficking, and international terrorism.

“Canadians expect to see a collaborative approach to combatting this urgent and continuing national auto theft crisis,” said Terri O’Brien, president & CEO of Équité Association.

“On behalf of our insurance industry members, we will continue to provide information and recommendations to curb the rising trends in auto theft and keep Canadians safe from the impact of organized crime. This problem will not be fixed in isolation; we need meaningful change and collaborative solutions adopted by auto manufacturers, all levels of government, and law enforcement.”

Here’s how the rest of Canada’s most stolen vehicles round out, including model year, number of vehicles insured, frequency, and type:

“The auto theft problem in our country is only getting worse,” said Bryan Gast, VP of investigative services at Équité Association.

“Organized crime continues to look to Canada as a source nation for stolen vehicles where the financial reward is high and the risk of prosecution is low. We continue to work with partners and stakeholders to provide expert vehicle examinations, expertise in insurance crime investigations and to share intelligence and analytics to predict and prevent insurance crimes.”

Canadians who are considering purchasing a vehicle should inquire with their insurer if the vehicle is at high risk for theft. You may also want to consider investing in a vehicle immobilizer or other theft deterrent methods.