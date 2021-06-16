Canada's inflation rate increasing at fastest pace in a decade

Canada’s inflation rate increased by 3.6% between May of 2020 and May 2021, the fastest pace increase in a decade.

Rising prices for housing and vehicles led to growth in May, according to Statistics Canada. The agency tracks the nation’s Consumer Price Index, which is a way to measure inflation, and posted the most recent figure in a Wednesday update.

Part of the reason for the quick inflation gain is that prices on key goods decreased during the pandemic in 2020 and are now rebounding from a low comparison point last year.

Comparing CPI growth month-to-month and adjusted for season trends, prices increased 0.4% in May compared to April.

Across Canada, housing prices rose 4.2% on average since May of 2020. That’s the largest yearly increase since September 2008.

Prices for durable goods (appliances, TVs, jewellery, cars, furniture, etc.) rose 4.4% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since 1989.

As COVID-19 cases subside and some regions allow travel again, the tourism region is seeing increases in prices. Month-over-month, accommodation prices rose 6.7% in May, the largest recorded increase since the pandemic began.

British Columbia posted the highest tourist accommodation price increases — hotel rooms in that province were 13% more expensive in May compared to April.