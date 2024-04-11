People are impersonating police to defraud folks in Metro Vancouver

A police department in Metro Vancouver is warning folks of people who have been impersonating officers.

The New Westminster Police Department said it believes multiple people were posing as police officers when they spoke to a senior citizen at her home and “manipulated her into handing over several credit and debit cards which were later used to make fraudulent purchases.”

“This is deplorable criminal activity targeting vulnerable people who badly need their hard-earned savings and pension income by exploiting their trust of the police,” said Sergeant Andrew Leaver.

In a statement, Leaver addressed the impersonators directly, saying, “You should turn yourself in today.”

The investigation is in the early stages, as police are conducting interviews and sourcing CCTV footage of the suspects.

Police are urging New Westminster residents to speak to friends and family members about this scam and remind them that before they open their front door to someone claiming to be a police officer, they can confirm the legitimacy of that claim by calling 911.

“Call takers will let you know if police officers have been sent to your location,” police said.

If you have any information about the investigation into the impersonators, contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and reference file 2024-5516.