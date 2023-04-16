Three hospitalized after targeted home invasion in Maple Ridge: RCMP

Three people were transported to the hospital this weekend after an incident which stemmed from a targeted home invasion, BC RCMP tells Daily Hive.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, it received a call about the incident around 1:30 am Saturday near Brown Avenue and Garden Street in Maple Ridge.

One of the three people transported to the hospital was in critical condition.

Mounties told Daily Hive that Ridge Meadows RCMP officers have remained on the scene and are “holding it currently for their investigation.” So folks in the area can expect to see police in the neighbourhood for the next few days as the investigation continues.

“There is currently no threat to the public at this time, and investigators are continuing to follow up on leads and speak with neighbors and witnesses,” BC RCMP added.

RCMP said it expects to release more details Monday.