Paqui, a popular tortilla chip known for its extreme spice levels, is being recalled in Canada and the US after the death of a 14-year-old.

On September 9, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning stating that “the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to reported adverse reactions.”

#CFIArecall: Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge recalled due to reported adverse reactions

Paqui became part of a viral social media trend where people filmed themselves taking part in the #onechipchallenge, which involves eating the single-serve tortilla chip packaged in a coffin-shaped box and timing themselves to see how long they can tolerate the the heat before eating or drinking.

On September 1, Massachusetts teen Harris Wolobah reportedly died after taking part in the challenge. The family is still waiting for the results of an autopsy, but they allege that the Wolobah’s death was due to the challenge, reports the Associated Press.

Paqui is owned by Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of the Hershey Company, reports Forbes.

According to the US-based Poison Control, the tortilla contains Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper peppers.

“The Carolina Reaper pepper contains up to 2.2 million SHU, and the Naga Viper Pepper contains approximately 1.4 million Scoville heat units (SHU),” reads the website. “The high SHU measurements indicate that both of these peppers are quite pungent and irritating to taste.

The chip can cause irritation, pain, burning, and intestinal discomfort.

“Capsaicin consumption can also cause more serious health problems, including shortness of breath, allergic reactions, chest pain, heart palpitations, and even heart attacks or strokes,” states the site. “Consumption of larger amounts of capsaicin can also cause repeated vomiting that can lead to life-threatening esophageal damage.”

The CFIA states that the recall was triggered by the company, and the agency is currently conducting an investigation and removing the recalled products from the marketplace. However, a quick search reveals that the item is still available through some Canada-based online retailers.

The agency is warning people to check if they have the recalled products and not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute it. People are being asked to throw it out or return it to where it was purchased.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider,” states the CFIA.

On its site, Paqui stated that the company is working with retailers “to remove the product from shelves.”

“The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labelling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions,” reads the site.

The company is also offering refunds and is urging people to call 1-866-528-6848 or visit www.theonechip.com if they purchased the product.