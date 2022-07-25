When the sun is out and the weather is hot, there are few things we crave as much as Caribbean food.

Surrey’s Stanley Market, a Caribbean grocer and counter-service restaurant, is transforming itself into a drive-thru-style spot for a one-time only Caribbean Food Festival.

Happening this coming Sunday, July 31, the Drive-Thru Caribbean Food Festival will be dishing up fare like jerk chicken with peas and rice, oxtail, Trinidad Doubles, Jamaican patties, and roti with curry chicken.

The food festival will run all day from 9 am to 7 pm.

There will be more than 35 different dishes to try at the festival so pull up and plan to come hungry!

Drive Thru Caribbean Food Festival

When: Sunday, July 31 from 9 am to 7 pm

Where: Stanley Market, 10565 King George Boulevard, Surrey

