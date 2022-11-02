Halloween mayhem: Teens fireworks fight leaves two Delta police officers hurt (VIDEO)

The Delta Police Department took an unusual approach to crowd control on Halloween night after hundreds of teenagers descended on school property in Tsawwassen and began shooting one another with fireworks.

The police department told on them.

In a tweet, officers encouraged parents of the teens to come and get them from South Delta Secondary School (SDSS) after the crowd grew unruly.

Hi Tsawwassen. Please check in with your kids and find out what they are up to. Our officers are working hard to keep everyone safe, including those who may be using fireworks unsafely at SDSS right now. Our officers can use your help! pic.twitter.com/fdPUgpqSun — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) November 1, 2022

Another tweet suggested if parents couldn’t find their kids at the school, be sure to check a nearby park.

“Thank you to a few parents who have heard our message. For those who haven’t been able to catch up to their kids, they may now be in Dennison Park,” the tweet read.

The department says it was not only concerned about safety but that the “unlawful assembly resulted in damage to property, mischief, and assaults.”

The teens are alleged to have damaged the football field’s sprinkler heads, as well as set fire to several dumpsters and started brush fires. The fires did not spread to any nearby homes.

At one point, officers say the 400-person crowd started shooting fireworks at the police and two Delta Police officers received minor injuries during the night related to actions in Tsawwassen. The extent of their injuries was not revealed.

“We are disappointed with the lack of regard for our neighbours and our community,” the department said.

Adding that one teen was burned by fireworks after her jacket caught fire, however, it sounds like that person did not speak directly with officers or was identified.

Now, in a step to catch those who ran away, police have released a video showing some of the events that night.



An online evidence portal has also been set up for people to submit more videos and tips in an effort to catch those responsible.

Police are also working with school officials to identify those responsible.