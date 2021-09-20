You can officially study Drake and The Weeknd at a Canadian university

There’s a new course at Ryerson University in Toronto that’s all about hometown artists Drake and The Weeknd.

Taught by writer and hip-hop expert Dalton Higgins, students in RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and the Weeknd will study the two wildly successful musicians this semester.

“It’s time to get our Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized and canonized academically or otherwise,” Higgins wrote in an Instagram post about the new course.

“It is critical for scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake and the Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega successful.”

He’s been teaching hip-hop-related courses at Toronto universities for the past decade and has already written a biography on Drake.

The 950 course code is tied to a Selected Topics in Media class that changes yearly, and it’s not guaranteed Higgins’ class will be offered again next year.

The university is also in the process of choosing a new name for itself because Egerton Ryerson, its namesake, is considered one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system. A new name or date for the official change have not yet been announced.