Drake-owned OVO launches new NBA-themed collection

Ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Drake-owned clothing brand October’s Very Own (OVO) is partnering with the NBA to release an “exclusive capsule collection celebrating six iconic World Champion franchises.”

The Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks have been picked as the NBA teams that will be available in the newest OVO gear.

The collection drops Wednesday, September 29 on OctobersVeryOwn.com.

The collection will include 59Fifty New Era fitted hats, Wool and leather embroidered varsity jackets, heavyweight carded fleece, short and long sleeve T-shirts, and cotton terry sideline towels.

To advertise the collection, OVO used some of the biggest artists from the industry: Bobby Shmurda and Chief Keef.

Drake himself has yet to post any pics of himself in the collection, but you bet he’ll have some pictures taken in the newest OVO gear sooner or later.