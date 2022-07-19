Drake fans, here's how to score OVO tickets for a fraction of the price

If you were up early in line for OVO tickets last week, chances are you missed the boat or they were simply just too expensive.

Razzall, the world’s first crowd purchasing platform, is now aiming to get you in the door for a fraction of the price.

Buyers beware: you must purchase a spot in the queue. Starting at US$8, you can reserve a spot in line to get your hands on discounted tickets. Lawns, covered seating, and floor pairs are available for the August 1 show.

Founder and CEO of Razzall, Joe Rubini, tells Daily Hive he is thrilled to be able to offer OVO tickets, especially when there were so many disappointed fans who missed out on buying tickets. “We can level the playing field, all while offering a little bit of fun,” Rubini says.

The Toronto-based auction-style concept doesn’t guarantee you will be selected as the purchaser of a ticket, however. Victoria Bennett, a representative of Razzall, gave Daily Hive the run down of exactly how this works.

“Each spot is $8 each and there are 100 spots. Once all spots are filled, Razzall uses Random.org – the most trusted third-party randomizer – to select a purchaser. The selected purchaser then receives, in this case, the tickets with free shipping,” Bennett says, adding Razzall also verifies the sellers and personally guarantees the tickets.

When asked about the cost or ability to buy single seats, Bennett explains it’s up to the sellers what they sell. “Each of the four vendors are selling tickets in pairs, not singles, as that is what people typically want. So $8 for a pair of tickets crowd purchased,” he says.

If you’re one of the lucky ones to purchase a spot and be drawn for tickets, it’s your lucky day. You will likely not find a better deal for the hottest ticket of the summer.

May the odds be ever in your favour!