Drake has added a second Vancouver show to his new tour 

Canadian hip-hop artist, Drake, is blessing Vancouverites with another show this summer!

Earlier this week, the rapper announced his new North American tour, and said he’s bringing it home to Canada.

And on Thursday evening, Live Nation announced welcome news to fans that he will be performing at Rogers Arena for a second night.

Drake is on the road in 2023 with long-time collaborator 21 Savage with the It’s All A Blur tour.

It’s All A Blur is the Toronto legend’s first tour since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos in 2018. The name of the tour sums up Drake’s sentiment about the unprecedented run as he prepares to return to the road.

Drake and 21 Savage will be performing in Vancouver on Monday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 29.

Prior to the additional show date being announced, the pre-sale for the tour began and Canadian fans that waited in long Ticketmaster queues were met with insanely priced tickets.

Some Vancouver concert-goers reported $300 seats in the nosebleeds at Rogers Arena.

Which is pennies compared to the $715 tickets one Daily Hive team member saw for seats in the 100 sections. If you were planning to go with a friend, it would cost you nearly $1,500, including fees.

“Drake hates Vancouver,” she said.

300 for drake nosebleeds in Vancouver lmfao — marisa (@mmarisagill) March 16, 2023

drake wasn't joking when he said he can't talk to broke boys bc $300+ for nosebleeds in vancouver is insane — arin (@neosbungee) March 16, 2023

me and the homies after going half on one drake ticket pic.twitter.com/X76jSVV5RD — cachoms (@saulmoralitos) March 15, 2023

Drake may not have been touring for the last five years, but the multi-platinum star has kept busy. In that time, he has released four albums, including 2022’s Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage. The album topped Billboard’s 200 chart with all 16 songs debuting on the iconic Hot 100 list.